Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
After 18 holes in the morning the ladies took a lunch break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.
Although the weather forecast was for showers, the main downpour happened during the lunch break, so there were some good scores recorded.
Vivien Catterall presented her trophy to Stephanie Overton for the best Nett score, then the Ladies Captain, Joy Foster presented the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy to Helen Fowler who was also declared the Ladies Club Champion for 2019.
Results
Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett.
Winner Stephanie Overton 79+76= 155
Runner up Jing Reade 75+80 = 155
3rd place Helen Fowler 82+76=158
4th place Alison Grove 81+77=158
Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross.
Winner Helen Fowler 87+81= 168
Runner up Imogen Huxley 83+88= 171
3rd place Alison Grove 93+89=182
4th place Angela Hinton 92+90=182
There was only one two, which was scored by Marlyn Radford on the 14th.