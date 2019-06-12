Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).

After 18 holes in the morning the ladies took a lunch break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.

Although the weather forecast was for showers, the main downpour happened during the lunch break, so there were some good scores recorded.

Vivien Catterall presented her trophy to Stephanie Overton for the best Nett score, then the Ladies Captain, Joy Foster presented the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy to Helen Fowler who was also declared the Ladies Club Champion for 2019.

Results

Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett.

Winner Stephanie Overton 79+76= 155

Runner up Jing Reade 75+80 = 155

3rd place Helen Fowler 82+76=158

4th place Alison Grove 81+77=158

Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross.

Winner Helen Fowler 87+81= 168

Runner up Imogen Huxley 83+88= 171

3rd place Alison Grove 93+89=182

4th place Angela Hinton 92+90=182

There was only one two, which was scored by Marlyn Radford on the 14th.

