11.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Home Sport

Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

By Shropshire Live

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.

Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).
Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).

After 18 holes in the morning the ladies took a lunch break then completed the 2nd 18 holes.

Although the weather forecast was for showers, the main downpour happened during the lunch break, so there were some good scores recorded.

Vivien Catterall presented her trophy to Stephanie Overton for the best Nett score, then the Ladies Captain, Joy Foster presented the Nina Howells Scratch Trophy to Helen Fowler who was also declared the Ladies Club Champion for 2019.

Results

Vivian Catterall Handicap Trophy for best Nett.

Winner        Stephanie Overton   79+76= 155

Runner up      Jing Reade                75+80 = 155

3rd place         Helen Fowler            82+76=158

4th place         Alison Grove            81+77=158

Nina Howells Scratch Trophy for best Gross.

Winner           Helen Fowler            87+81= 168

Runner up      Imogen Huxley        83+88= 171

3rd place         Alison Grove            93+89=182

4th place         Angela Hinton          92+90=182

There was only one two, which was scored by Marlyn Radford on the 14th.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article

News

News

Flood defence barriers in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury during previous flooding

Flood defences deployed in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Heavy rain in recent days has led to the River Severn being placed on Flood Alert and flood defences being deployed in Frankwell, Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Shropshire Council leader says there’s no intention of amalgamating with Telford & Wrekin Council

The leader of Shropshire Council has today issued a statement saying the Council has absolutely no intention of seeking any amalgamation with Telford & Wrekin Council.
Read Article
The Hive

Celebration as The Hive receives £350,000 from the National Lottery

The Hive is celebrating after being awarded £350,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The free goalkeepers Shrewsbury Town can sign this summer

Shrewsbury Town are in need of at least two goalkeepers this summer, and if they are not in the mood for spending, these stoppers are available on a free.
Read Article
Carrie Lees (Competition Organiser & Ladies Vice Captain) Vivian Catterall (Vice President) Nett Winner Stepanie Overton, Joy Foster (Ladies Captain) Gross Winner and Ladies Club Champion Helen Fowler and Vanessa Statham (Comp Results).

Ladies 36 hole Championships held at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sixteen ladies have taken part in the 36 hole Championships at Bridgnorth Golf Club.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Golf Club’s Lucy Millar won the Midlands North regional finals to go forward to England Golf’s national final on August 15 to find the women’s English Handicap Golfer of the Year

Dream Start for Shrewsbury Golfer

A Shrewsbury golfer has qualified for the England finals after playing in her first major competition.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agricultural & Rural Services Team Steven Corfield, Anna Russell, Oliver Evans, Sarah Baugh, Tom Devey and Georgia Davies

New appointments strengthen law firm’s rural team

A Shropshire law firm has strengthened the expertise of its agricultural and rural team with the appointment of two specialists in equine law.
Read Article
Chamber president-elect Mandy Thorn ‘in the frame’ with Jo White of Aico Ltd, Gareth Thomas of Rybrook and Charles Stevens

Business awards finalists attend reception at Hencote

Over 100 people attended a ‘meet the finalists’ evening at Hencote Vineyard, on Monday, as a preview to the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards which take place at Telford International Centre on Friday.
Read Article
Tyler Cadwallader from Bridgnorth Aluminium and Jade Higgins of FBC Manby Bowdler with their awards

Shropshire apprentices lead the way at the In-Comm Training Awards

Two apprentices from Shropshire have been hailed as vocational stars at this year’s In-Comm Training Awards.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Gregor at Buckingham Palace with Sean Rose

Former Shrewsbury students collect DofE Gold at Buckingham Palace garden party

A Level students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group picked up Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards at Buckingham Palace – something only 10% of those who set out to start it actually achieve.
Read Article
A 5km fun run will take place before the fun day starts at 10am

Final preparations under way for hospital charity fun day and fun run

Final preparations are under way for a charity fun day organised by the Trust which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals to mark the birth of the NHS.
Read Article
Tina Corfield - Bluebell Woodland Walk, The Wrekin

Aspiring landscape photographers encouraged to capture Shropshire’s beauty

Aspiring landscape photographers are being encouraged to capture Shropshire beauty to mark the 70th anniversary of the Shropshire branch of the CPRE.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

One of the Shire Horses at the event will be the Duchess

Shire horses from bygone era will be on display at Shropshire Vintage Show

The final preparations are taking place ahead of the 32nd annual Shropshire Vintage Show next month and some of ‘vintage vehicles’ on display will include 10 ‘heavy’ horses.
Read Article
Children from Lawley Primary School in Telford get into the 'circus spirit' before the professionals arrive to perform on Sunday

Circus comes to Telford school for Father’s Day celebration

A professional circus is coming to town on Father’s Day to raise funds for a Telford school.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Carnival’s Royalty Tom – Junior Carnival Crier, Ava – Carnival Queen, Maddi – Carnival Princess with attendants Isla, Elizabeth, Emily and Maisie get ready for Saturday’s event. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Shrewsbury set for carnival fun this Saturday

The annual Shrewsbury Carnival and Show takes place this Saturday 15 June, with thousands of people set to enjoy a day of entertainment.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
11.6 ° C
12.2 °
10.6 °
100 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP