Dream Start for Shrewsbury Golfer

A Shrewsbury golfer has qualified for the England finals after playing in her first major competition.

Shrewsbury Golf Club’s Lucy Millar won the Midlands North regional finals to go forward to England Golf’s national final on August 15 to find the women’s English Handicap Golfer of the Year

Lucy Millar, 20, a member of Shrewsbury Golf Club, teed off at the Midlands North regional final simply hoping not to come last.

But after making six nett pars, five birdies and two eagles, the 24 handicapper found she was tied for the lead with two others until a scorecard countback declared her the winner out of a field of 86 players from across the Midlands.

Holing a 30ft chip at the 18th to score a three, nett two, on the par 4 hole at Wollaton Park golf club in Nottingham meant she had won the countback.

“I rang my mum after and I told her I hadn’t come last. I was first. I couldn’t believe it,” said Lucy, of Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, who runs her own cake making business.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all especially after starting with a triple bogie on the first par 4 hole. But after that I started to get the pace of the greens.

With dad Philip as caddie, Lucy soon got into the swing scoring a 95 gross, less 24 for a nett 71, 3 under par for the course.

“Dad was just a great caddie helping and supporting me when I needed it.”

At the 6th hole, an audience of wild deer watched unmoved as she teed off just a couple of metres away.

Capable of hitting a 200 yard tee shot – further than many women club golfers – Lucy’s handicap has dropped ten shots from 33 over the past year. It looks like dropping even more.

She first took up the sport as an 11-year-old inspired by her golf playing family at the St Andrews course in Scotland and then joined the Condover club’s junior section before becoming a full member. Lucy now goes forward to England Golf’s national final at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire on August 15 to find the women’s English Handicap Golfer of the Year.

