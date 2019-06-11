8.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Shrewsbury Town reportedly interested in goalkeeper Joe Day

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are reportedly amongst a number of clubs that are monitoring Newport County stopper Joe Day.

The 28-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs in the EFL, with Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth believed to be interested.

Speculation of Day’s departure has intensified, after Newport signed Tom King from Championship outfit Millwall.

Shrewsbury are in need of at least two goalkeepers following the departure of Steve Arnold to Northampton, and the expiration of Jonathan Mitchell’s loan.

There is an offer on the table to extend Reice Charles-Cook’s contract, whilst Town have made youngster Cameron Gregory available for loan.

Joe Day has made close to 200 league appearances for Newport since arriving in 2015. The 28-year-old was part of the side that reached the 5th round of the FA Cup, where they eventually succumbed to defeat against Manchester City.

The Brighton born keeper began his career at Crystal Palace but did not make a first team appearance.

He has since represented Rushden and Diamonds, Harrow Borough, Peterborough United, Alfreton Town, and Eastbourne Borough.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town striker Tyrone Barnett is looking for a new club after leaving League Two Cheltenham.

The 33-year-old who was part of the Shrewsbury side that achieved promotion in 2015, scored 7 times in 37 games for the Robins last campaign.

And former Shrewsbury Town loanee Jamie Devitt has rejected a new deal with Carlisle United.

The attacking midfielder is believed to be interesting League One suitors.

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
