Plant takes root in Telford

Telford Tigers have welcomed the return of experienced forward Ricky Plant to the line up for the 2019/20 season.

Ricky Plant is returning to Telford Tigers for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

Plant returns for his seventh year at his home town club after signing during the 2013/14 season from Guilford Flames. He was part of both Tigers’ recent league championship teams and contributed 95 points last season. Ricky will wear the number 17 shirt next season.

Ricky commented, “It’s great to be returning to the Tigers for the forthcoming season. Since I moved back to Telford I have enjoyed playing here and contributing to the development of the juniors through the Learn to Play programme.

“It was an easy decision to make to re-sign. The team Tom is putting together will be challenging for honours and I am determined to be a key part of it. The fans have always been great to me here and I appreciate their support. I can’t wait for the new season to start.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “Ricky is an exceptional player and we are lucky to be able to sign a player of his ability. He brings a unique skillset to the team.

“Ricky is one of the hardest working players I have ever coached and he always brings his A game every night. Ricky is a player that all the younger guys can look to as a perfect example of how to play hockey the right way and how to be successful at this level.”

