Bridgnorth Golf Club host Ladies Open 3 Ball Alliance competition

Bridgnorth Golf Club hosted a Ladies Open 3 Ball Alliance competition, which attracted 69 ladies from Shropshire and surrounding Counties

Competition organiser Val Collins, Heather Sealey & Joy Foster (Ladies Captain)

The competition format was full handicap stableford scoring, with the best two scores on each hole going on the card.

The weather was a little cooler, but fortunately dry, so the scores were good.

Opens generally favour the hosting club, but this year 11 out of the 17 ladies featured in the prizes, were from non Bridgnorth members.

Ladies Captain, Joy Foster thanked all for supporting the event and especially for those who supported the raffle which raised £213.00 in aid of Melanoma UK, which is the Lady Captains Charity this year. Joy then presented the prizes.

Heather Sealey gave the traditional winners speech, thanking Val Collins for organising a great days golf and praising the great condition of the course.

Results

1st – Heather Sealey, Helen Watson & Janie Allman (Bridgnorth, Aberdovey & The Herefordshire) 84 points.

2nd – Glynne Hall, Gill Boase & Lesley Turbott (Leominster and Herefordshire) 82 Points.

3rd – Wendy Sharland, Julia Wrigglesworth & Sue Burrows (Bridgnorth) 81 Points

4th – Eileen Geddes, Sue Watts & Pam Bagshaw (Whittington Heath and Walsall) 81 Points

5th – Suzanne Huxley, Imogen Huxley & Carol Gillespie (Bridgnorth & Rutland Water) 80 Points

Nearest the pin Val Holdnall (Worfield)

Longest Drive Anita Morley (Enville)

