Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton completes move to Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton has completed a move to Portsmouth, he will officially join the club in July.

It is a body-blow to Sam Ricketts’ summer transfer plans, as Bolton has rejected a new contract in favour of a move to Fratton Park.

The 24-year-old has become the second influential player to depart Town this week, after goalkeeper Steve Arnold left for Northampton in a paltry £5,000 fee.

He has made 82 appearances for Shrewsbury since joining the club from Gateshead in July 2017.

Bolton has enjoyed a meteoric rise, with Town being his first Football League club following spells with Macclesfield, Workington, Halifax, and the aforementioned Gateshead.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury’s move for Dan Jones has been scuppered after the left-back opted to join Salford City.

The 24-year-old was widely expected to join Town this week, but he has opted to sign for the League Two new boys who are co-owned by some members of the famed Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ side.

