Val’s victory delight at Shrewsbury Summer Open

Val Fisher featured among the local winners as the Shrewsbury Summer Open proved popular with wheelchair tennis players from across Great Britain.

Men’s doubles winners Scott Smith, left, and Philip Fielding celebrate their victory

A member of the Shropshire Wheelchair Group, the tournament hosts, Val delivered a champion performance in the women’s singles of the annual event at The Shrewsbury Club.

Club mate Scott Smith teamed up with Philip Fielding to win the men’s doubles while there was also a local success story in division two of the men’s singles as Sam Eardley, from near Market Drayton, beat Craig Nicholson, from Craven Arms, in the final.

Shrewsbury’s Invictus Games gold medalist Kevin Drake was runner-up with Cyrille Schermann in the mixed division two doubles.

Meanwhile, it was again a productive weekend for Asif Abbasi as he recorded another victory in the men’s singles to extend his lead in the National Series.

The Shrewsbury tournament followed earlier rounds in Loughborough, Taunton and Warwick.

Further events will take place in Welwyn Garden City, Leeds, Lee Valley, Grantham and the University of Stirling.

The finals of the Series, combined with the prestigious National Wheelchair Championships, will once more return to The Shrewsbury Club between November 28 and December 1.

It’s the third successive year the Sundorne Road venue has been chosen to host the event.

Scott Smith, one of last weekend’s organisers, said: “It went very well and having quite a few local winners was nice.

“We had 31 players taking part in total, including eight juniors, and received good feedback from everyone.

“Everything went smoothly and the way the draw was done ensured everyone had lots of competitive matches across the weekend with the round-robin groups working well.

“As always, the staff at The Shrewsbury Club were great and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

The medals were presented to the winners by Fiona Jones, the vice-chair of Tennis Shropshire.

Results

Junior singles: winner Joshua Johns, runner-up Martha Harris.

Novice singles: winner Nicholas King, runner-up Sarah Bard.

Women’s singles: winner Val Fisher, runner-up Helen Bond.

Men’s singles division two: winner Sam Eardley, runner-up Craig Nicholson.

Men’s singles: winner Asif Abbasi, runner-up Philip Fielding.

Junior doubles: winners Lewis Evans and Martha Harris, runners-up Joshua Johns and Ruben Harris.

Mixed division two doubles: winners Anthony Tibbs and Martin French, runners-up Kevin Drake and Cyrille Schermann.

Men’s doubles: winners Philip Fielding and Scott Smith, runners-up John Lambert and Mark Langeveld.





