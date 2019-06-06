Defenseman Nick Oliver makes Telford Tigers return

Defenseman Nick Oliver is returning to the Telford Tigers team for the 2019/20 season.

Nick Oliver has return to Telford Tigers for the new season ahead. Photo: Telford Tigers / Steve Brodie

The 22-year-old first appeared for the Tigers midway through the 2017/18 season after previously playing in America in the Eastern Hockey League for Walpole Express.

Oliver returned the following season for his first full year with the Tigers and contributed 14 points in all competitions last season.

Oliver commented, “I am delighted to be returning to Telford for my third season with the Tigers. It was an easy decision to make, it’s a great club to play for and I have enjoyed my time here. Last season ended disappointingly for us but I am motivated to ensure that we are challenging for all of the trophies next season.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager said, “I am delighted that Nick has agreed to return for the forthcoming season. He is a player that I know can be relied upon defensively and he has a deceptively hard shot. Nick is someone who always plays with a lot of passion and he will be an important part of our defensive core next season.”

