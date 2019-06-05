Goodison makes Tigers return

Defenseman Corey Goodison is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

Defenseman Corey Goodison. Photo: Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie

The 22-year-old will return for his fifth year with the Tigers after first appearing for the club in the 2015/16 season.

Goodison scored a career high 34 points last season and will wear the number 16 shirt.

Corey commented, “As soon as Tom rang me and asked if I wanted to sign this season I knew that it wasn’t a hard choice and I was really happy to be back for my fifth season here. I love playing for the Tigers and hopefully this season will be more successful than last and will see us win some trophies.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “It’s great to have Corey back. He is a reliable D-man and has forged a good partnership with Jonathan Weaver. Last season saw Corey mature as a player and he has shown that he has an effective shot from the blue line and scored some valuable goals. I expect him to increase his points total next season.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...