8.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Home Sport

Goodison makes Tigers return

By Shropshire Live

Defenseman Corey Goodison is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

Defenseman Corey Goodison. Photo: Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie
Defenseman Corey Goodison. Photo: Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie

The 22-year-old will return for his fifth year with the Tigers after first appearing for the club in the 2015/16 season.

Goodison scored a career high 34 points last season and will wear the number 16 shirt.

Corey commented, “As soon as Tom rang me and asked if I wanted to sign this season I knew that it wasn’t a hard choice and I was really happy to be back for my fifth season here. I love playing for the Tigers and hopefully this season will be more successful than last and will see us win some trophies.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “It’s great to have Corey back. He is a reliable D-man and has forged a good partnership with Jonathan Weaver. Last season saw Corey mature as a player and he has shown that he has an effective shot from the blue line and scored some valuable goals. I expect him to increase his points total next season.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub at the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
Read Article
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

News

News

Exterior view of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings looking up at the turret. Photo: Historic England

HemingwayDesign to create new brand for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

HemingwayDesign have been commissioned to create the brand for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings which is gradually being brought back to life.
Read Article
The new ambulances are the most technologically advanced in service anywhere in the world. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Trust to invest £40m in 300 new ambulances

West Midlands Ambulance Service is to invest £40m with an order for 300 new ambulances.
Read Article

Shropshire Council to reconsider planned changes to bus services

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet is to reconsider the proposed reduction or removal of a number of subsidised bus services in the county following a public consultation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Defenseman Corey Goodison. Photo: Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie

Goodison makes Tigers return

Defenseman Corey Goodison is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.
Read Article

Interview: Former Shrewsbury Town and Arsenal Striker Omer Riza

In an exclusive interview, former Shrewsbury Town striker Omer Riza reveals his thoughts on the ongoing legal case against the Turkish Football Federation.
Read Article
Ed Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton

Salop Leisure extends stand sponsorship deal at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Salop Leisure has extended its stand sponsorship at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for a further two years.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

Hannah Fynn and Joseph Fletcher-Hunt from Aaron & Partners LLP

Aaron & Partners strengthens Real Estate team with key appointments

Legal practice Aaron & Partners has announced two new appointments to support its growing Real Estate team.
Read Article
apT’s Highways Development Manager Nick McGurk

apT event will help set construction firms on road to success

An event to help put developers and the construction industry on the road to success with planners is being staged in Telford next month.
Read Article

Church Stretton businesses invited to take part in online survey

Church Stretton Town Council has commissioned students from the Business School at Chester University to undertake an online survey of local businesses.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.
Read Article
Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.
Read Article
Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

Barbara Nice

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist to open Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival

Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mrs Barbara Nice will be the headline act at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival's opening night.
Read Article
A costumed procession which winds its way around the town at lunchtime

Wellington Midsummer Fayre to take place this Saturday

A community celebration inspired by a historical Shropshire event dating back to the 13th century will be held in Wellington this weekend.
Read Article

New fireworks display company revealed for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Visitors to Shrewsbury Flower Show can be assured of a real whizz-bang finale this year with the news of a new company coming on board to put on the traditional fireworks display.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
8.2 ° C
10.6 °
5.6 °
93 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP