Salop Leisure extends stand sponsorship deal at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Salop Leisure has extended its stand sponsorship at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for a further two years.

Ed Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton

The new deal means the Shrewsbury-based company will have sponsored the South stand at the club’s Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium for ten seasons by the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Salop Leisure Stand became the first in England and Wales to offer safe standing last season.

Ed Glover, the company’s marketing manager, said: “We are very happy with the association we enjoy with Shrewsbury Town. As a local company, we are proud to be supporting our local football team, which is close to our main dealership at Emstrey.

“The introduction of safe standing has added much to the stadium’s atmosphere while it has also generated a lot of positive coverage.

“It’s always fantastic to see the fans fill the Salop Leisure Stand and it looks great on match days.

“We look forward to the start of the new League One season in August and hope it will be a successful campaign for the club.”

Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton added: “Salop Leisure are one of a number of Shropshire businesses which support the club and we are very fortunate to have such strong local support.

“They are one of the longest standing companies we are associated with and it’s great to have them on board once again for the next two seasons.

“The Salop Leisure Stand has become a well known part of the stadium among our fan base and that’s exactly what you want to see develop through sponsorship of this nature.

“We are delighted that the partnership has been extended for two more years and I’m looking forward to working with Ed and his colleagues during that time.”

