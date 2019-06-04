Llangollen driver Robert Kenrick holds a convincing lead in his GWR Raptor racing car as the Midland Hill Climb Championship comes to Loton Park Hill Climb near Shrewsbury this coming weekend.

Championship leader Robert Kenrick in action with his GWR Raptor racing car at Loton Park

Bridgnorth driver Tony Adams in a Lotus Elise currently is in second place, followed by Ash Mason from Cheshire, in a Westfield sports car.

The Midland Championship, which started in 1980, attracts a wide variety of cars from standard road going to the very latest single-seater racing cars, providing some of the most exciting competition in club motorsport.

The weekend also sees rounds of the Porsche Club Speed Championship on both days, alongside the Race Van Conversion Loton Park Championship for event organisers Hagley Car Club members.

Club competition secretary Lindsay Summers, said: “We always encourage spectators to explore the park as there are many really good vantage points on the hill and to walk around the paddock, take in the atmosphere, admire the cars and talk to the drivers.”

The action starts at 9am each day in programme order, with full commentary on cars and drivers, all facilities are on site and children under 16 are admitted free.

