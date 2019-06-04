Jack Watkins returns to Telford Tigers for third season

Jack Watkins is returning to Telford Tigers for the 2019/20 season.

Jack Watkins returns to Telford Tigers for the new season ahead. Photo: © Telford Tigers 2018 / Steve Brodie

Jack, 26, brother of Head Coach Tom Watkins, returns for his third season with the club. Watkins scored a career high 30 goals in all competitions last season.

Jack commented, “I am very happy to be returning to Telford for the forthcoming season. I have enjoyed the last two years here and it was an easy decision to return.

“I think the new league we are playing in will be a great challenge and I am looking forward to getting back on the ice. We are aiming to be challenging for all the silverware available.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “Jack is the kind of player every team needs. He competes on every shift and can play on any of the lines, including special teams. He is a physical presence and last season added goals to his game. Jack is the kind of experienced player that the younger players can look to and see how they should compete.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...