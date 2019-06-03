Young Bridgnorth lady wins 3 trophies at the SLCGA County Championships

The Shropshire Ladies’ County Golf Association (SLCGA) County Championships were held at Hawkstone Park Golf Club over two days Friday 31 May – Saturday 1 June.

County President Olive Brown Presenting Imogen Huxley with the ‘Helen Corser Challenge Cup’, the ‘Jean Barrowclough Cup’ and the ‘Nina Howells Salver’. Photo: Carrie Lees

Imogen Huxley recently returned from a 4 year scholarship at The University of Alabama in America and plays off 5 is a member of Bridgnorth Golf Club and on Friday morning she played in the qualifying round of the County Championships and was leading qualifier with a 78, then in the afternoon played Laura Morris of Arscott G.C. in the 18 hole quarter-final.

Saturday morning she played Trish McGloin from The Shropshire G.C. in the semi-final then went on to play the final on Saturday afternoon against County Captain Anne Weetman from Llanymynech G.C. It was a very close match which was all square after 18 holes, so then it was sudden death and Anne won the 1st to win the Championship.

After a gruelling 4 rounds of golf in 2 days, Imogen didn’t go back to Bridgnorth empty handed, as she won the ‘Helen Corser Challenge Cup’(For being Runner up), the ‘Nina Howells Salver’ (For being the leading qualifier), and the ‘Jean Barrowclough Cup’ (For Best 1st round gross for players under 30 years).

