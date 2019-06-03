Shrewsbury Town expected to complete Dan Jones Capture

Shrewsbury Town are expected to complete the signing of Dan Jones on a free transfer this week.

The 24-year-old is likely to become Sam Ricketts’ third signing of the post-season, following the captures of Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Udoh.

Ricketts has indicated a preference for non-league targets – likely buoyed by the success of Fejiri Okenabirhie and James Bolton.

Jones is currently available on a free, after opting not to extend his stay at Barrow, who finished 11th in the National League last season.

The former England C international has never plied his trade higher than League Two. He began his career at Hartlepool, featuring 41 times.

He had a short stint under ex Town boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby, and has also spent time on loan at Gateshead and AFC Fylde.

Blackpool and Fleetwood are also reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town defender Olly Lancashire has left Swindon for fellow League Two outfit Crewe.

