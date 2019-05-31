19.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 31, 2019
Home Sport

Shropshire County Cricket League champions Wem target another successful season

By Shropshire Live

Wem Cricket Club, the reigning Shropshire County Cricket League champions, are proud to be at the heart of their local community as they target another successful season on and off the field.

Ed Glover witEd Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Chris Mellings, Wem Cricket Club’s treasurer, at Soulton RoadEd Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Chris Mellings, Wem Cricket Club’s treasurer, at Soulton Roadh Chris Mellings at Wem CC
Ed Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Chris Mellings, Wem Cricket Club’s treasurer, at Soulton Road

The north Shropshire club, delighted to win the premier division title last year, have enjoyed another promising start to the new campaign.

Always keen to improve the facilities at their Soulton Road ground, Wem are grateful for the support they receive from local businesses.

Salop Leisure, the Shrewsbury-based caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership, is the latest company to become a club sponsor by taking an advertising board at the ground.

Wem chairman Shaun Astley said: “We are always looking to improve our facilities. We’ve got a number of projects on the go at the moment, so any help that local businesses like Salop Leisure can give is always gratefully received.

“We invest the money back into the club for the benefit of all our members and the local community because we pride ourselves on being at the centre of the community.”

As a club, Wem are thriving, running three senior weekend sides, two midweek teams and a number of junior age group sides.

Wem’s ladies cricket team has also just been reformed, with 35 players signing on to be involved this summer.

The club’s first team, captained by Sam Peate, has enjoyed a bright start to the new season.

Chairman Shaun believes this year’s premier division looks much stronger with three clubs – Newport, Wellington and Whitchurch – returning from the Birmingham League.

He added: “I think it’s going to be a challenge this year as the league’s extremely strong. Everybody else has stepped up and I think every club has got an overseas player.

“We’ve been lucky over the years with our group of players as they have grown up together.

“Our aspirations are to be in the top three if we can and see where we go from there really.”

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said the company are pleased to be supporting Wem.

“We enjoy supporting local sports clubs and leagues,” he added. “Providing Wem Cricket Club with some sponsorship takes our support into north Shropshire.

“We have been impressed with Wem’s willingness to be involved with their local community and we wish them a successful season.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Holding baby hand - Generic

Families affected by a birth injury suffer for life says a leading lawyer

Physical and psychological effects are lifelong and impact every area of a family’s life according to a birth injuries specialist.
Read Article
The event will be held at Southwater’s QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on the 7th and 8th June

Shropshire Pub in the Park announces comedy and music line-up

Shropshire Festivals are launching a brand-new event this summer that will turn the best bits about going to the pub into a beer festival for Shropshire.
Read Article
1st Choice Insurance Team

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service

Local Commercial Insurance, With Premium Service - “That’s 1st Choice in a nutshell”
Read Article

Follies Festival returns to Hawkstone Park

Hawkstone Park is bringing back Follies Festival, for a wonderful weekend of family entertainment, Friday 5th - Sunday 7th July 2019.
Read Article

News

News

Two Shrewsbury women jailed for county lines

Two Shrewsbury women have been jailed after they cuckoo-ed a house in the town on behalf of a drugs network operating from Merseyside.
Read Article
Shrewsbury’s former HMP Dana Prison

Shrewsbury’s iconic former Dana Prison goes on the market

Shrewsbury’s former HMP Dana Prison which was closed in 2013 by the Ministry of Justice and sold the following year, has gone on the market for a second time.
Read Article

Police investigate break-in at Telford convenience store

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at a convenience store in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Peplow cup competition is launched at Newport Show

Ready, steady, go – show visitors invited to search for precious cup, again!

A Shropshire society which misplaced a coveted cup for over 100 years is to give people the chance to reenact the search for the precious silverware.
Read Article
Ed Glover, left, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, and Chris Mellings, Wem Cricket Club’s treasurer, at Soulton Road

Shropshire County Cricket League champions Wem target another successful season

Wem Cricket Club, the reigning Shropshire County Cricket League champions are targeting another successful season on and off the field.
Read Article
Oswestry Cricket Club will host Shropshire’s Unicorns Knockout Trophy match against Cumberland on Sunday

Shropshire’s cricketers target exciting Unicorns Knockout Trophy run

Steve Leach is targeting another exciting run for Shropshire’s cricketers in the Unicorns Knockout Trophy ahead of Sunday’s second round tie against Cumberland at Oswestry.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertisement -

Business

The new-look “super site” that will be created by Furrows of Telford

Motor dealer creates ambitious “super site”

A Shropshire motor dealer has unveiled ambitious plans to create the region’s largest used vehicles complex.
Read Article
Growth Hub Guru Chris Gough

Guru Chris to help plan road map to business success

A business guru will offer free advice on how to plan for success at a special workshop in Telford.
Read Article
Protolabs’ European Head Office in Telford

Protolabs survey reveals the ‘need for speed’ still dominates manufacturing

A Protolabs survey of industry professionals at a leading trade event has revealed some of the key challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers across Europe.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Morris Lubricants’ chairman Andrew Goddard presents drums of oil to Ben Kaye watched by his sons, Sam and Will, his parents Tom and Julie Kaye and Robin Frostick with the Scammell Pioneer R100 and AEC Matador in the background

Family’s vintage military vehicles heading for D Day 75th anniversary in France

A Shropshire family with a passion for restoring vintage military vehicles is heading to Normandy to take part in events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings on June 6.
Read Article
Dawn Tretton, second left, and Nicky Ellis preparing for their charity cycling challenge at The Shrewsbury Club with the help of personal trainers Mickey Brown, left, and Tom Meehan

Shrewsbury duo take on London to Paris cycling challenge for charity

Two adventurous Shrewsbury women are saddling up for an epic charity cycling challenge which will see them pedal nearly 400km from London to Paris.
Read Article
Children enjoying musical fun with Mary Keith

Popular Street Festival raises £1800 for Shrewsbury arts charity

Organisers of a family fun day in Shrewsbury are delighted after raising more than £1800 in just four hours.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Entertainment

A Zombie Walk will turn the town into a twilight zone on Saturday

Zombie spectacle to transform Shrewsbury as part of Comics Salopia festival

A first-of-its-kind supernatural zombie spectacle will transform Shrewsbury as part of an international festival celebrating the wonderful world of comics.
Read Article
Jack Dee

Jack Dee returns to Telford as part of new stand-up tour

Jack Dee, the king of the sardonic take on life, is heading to Telford this autumn as part of his new stand-up tour.
Read Article

Community encouraged to get creative at Belle Vue Arts Festival

The community is once again being encouraged to get creative with this year’s theme of ‘ORIGINS’, when the Belle Vue Arts Festival returns from this Saturday.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Visitors to Shrewsbury Food Festival will be able to watch demonstrations from food bloggers, top Michelin starred chefs and industry experts

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns for its seventh year

Shrewsbury Food Festival returns on the 29th and 30th June with 200 exhibitors, a bigger, better BBQ area, demonstrations, chef school, live music and lots of fun activities for kids.
Read Article
Jason Bradley, the owner of Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen, with, left, Helen Bourne, property manager for TSR, and Amie Barter, agency surveyor for TSR, who handled the letting of the premises

New butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

A new butchers and delicatessen has opened its doors in Shrewsbury. next to the town’s busy Column roundabout.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

SVR’s Railwayman’s Arms to host Bank Holiday beer festival

Visitors to the Severn Valley Railway this bank holiday can raise a glass while watching the trains steam in.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
19.6 ° C
21.1 °
18.3 °
60 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP