Oswestry Golf Club looks to encourage more juniors to try golf

Oswestry Golf Club are looking to encourage more juniors to try golf this summer.

Junior members at Oswestry Golf Club

The junior section at Oswestry Golf Club has always been a popular place and they have seen many talented golfers come through their ranks over the years, some who have gone on to turn professional, as well as representing both their County and some have even won international honours.

In a bid to encourage more children to take up the game they have reduced their Junior membership and simplified the categories.

The 2 new categories are:

Up to 11years old (basically junior school) priced at £45 / year

11-18 years old (secondary school) priced at £95 / year

Judith Thornell, junior organiser at Oswestry Golf Club sais: “Oswestry Golf Club sets great importance by developing junior golf and has a strong tradition of having a flourishing junior section and we hope these simplified categories encourage more children to come and try golf out.”

Judith goes on to say “Golf is not only a great sporting activity, but it also helps with their health and wellbeing, not to mention forges friendships which will last a lifetime.”

Junior golf at Oswestry takes place on a Friday evening throughout the summer, from 5pm, with the beginners and youngest having specialist coaching with their PGA professional or assistant on their dedicated practice ground, then the older children are taken onto the course and taught the rules and etiquette of the game as well as receiving further coaching in a fun and friendly environment.

To learn more about junior membership at Oswestry Golf Club please contact the secretary John Evans or Junior Organiser Judith Thornell on secretary@oswestrygolfclub.co.uk or call the shop on 01691 610535

