Shrewsbury Town striker Lenell John-Lewis pens new deal

Shrewsbury Town forward Lenell John-Lewis has signed a new contract with the club until January 2020.

The 29-year-old is currently on the treatment table after suffering a serious ACL injury, which is likely to keep him out for an additional nine months.

He has been at the club since signing from Newport County in May 2017, and has scored five times in 60 appearances.

The former Grimsby and Bury forward, sustained the career threatening injury in an FA Cup clash against Stoke City.

Speaking to shrewsburytown.com, John-Lewis said: “It’s nice that the club have stuck by me and given me a chance to get fit and prove fitness and help the club achieve what we want to achieve next season.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...