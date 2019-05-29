Shrewsbury Town sign Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Shrewsbury Town has announced the permanent signing of defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell from Wolves on an undisclosed deal.

The 26-year-old becomes Sam Ricketts’ first signing of the post-season by penning a three-year deal.

Ebanks-Landell has a vast amount of Football League experience, and was part of the Wolves side, captained by the current Town boss, that achieved promotion to the Championship in 2015.

He spent nine years at Wolves, making a total of 51 appearances for the club. He was shipped out on loan to Bury, Sheffield United, MK Dons, and Rochdale during his time at Molineux.

Speaking of the capture, Sam Ricketts told www.shrewsburytown.com: “Ethan is a player that I’ve known for a time and one with a proven track record.

“He’s had two promotions (the other arriving with Sheffield United in 2017) and played a lot of games and has proven quality.

“It’s a really great acquisition for the club, especially on the length of contract we have managed to sign him on.

“Hopefully, for now and for seasons to come, he will become a backbone of the side.”

