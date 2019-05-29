Danny boy returns to Telford Tigers for eighth season

Telford Tigers are welcoming the return of 24-year-old defenseman Danny Rose for his eighth season with the club.

Danny Rose returns to Telford Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

Rose made his Tigers’ debut in the 2012/13 season and has been an ever present on the blue line since. Rose was part of both recent Tigers’ championship winning teams and will wear the number 12 shirt next season.

Rose commented, “It’s great to be back with Telford again. After speaking with Tom and listening to what he had to say, it made my choice to come back very easy.

“This will be my eighth season here in Telford and it’s a great club to play for and has a great fan base. I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice and back in a Tigers’ jersey. It’s going to be an exciting season in a new league and I cannot wait to get going.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “I’m pleased to see Danny return for his eighth season with us. He is one of those players who at times goes unnoticed but his team mates appreciate how hard he works for them and what a good job he does.

“He is a solid stay at home defenseman and always stands up for his team mates. He would be an asset to any club so I’m pleased he has decided to re-sign with us.”

