Shropshire to host RAF cricketers in Twenty20 challenge match at Bridgnorth

Shropshire County Cricket Club host the RAF representative side in a special Twenty20 challenge match at Bridgnorth Cricket Club at 5.30pm today.

It will be the John Bennett memorial match in tribute to the honorary life member, former chairman and supporter of Shropshire County Cricket Club, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Shropshire faced the RAF at Oswestry Cricket Club last May as part of the RAF’s centenary celebrations, with the fixture the final match of a tour of the Midlands.

Shropshire were winners on that occasion by 58 runs, with young all-rounder Sam Ellis named as man of the match.

Richard Lees, the Shropshire secretary, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the RAF representative side back to the county.

“It was a great occasion when we played them at Oswestry, so we look forward to hosting them once again, this time at Bridgnorth.

“It will be good preparation for the RAF side ahead of playing at Lord’s in the Inter-Services Twenty20 competition.”

Shropshire will combine youth and experience, with Alexei Kervezee leading a side which features Steve Leach, Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship skipper.

Hosts Bridgnorth are represented by Sam Whitney, the captain at Cricket Meadow, and Ben Lees, who will keep wicket.

The promising Lees and Wellington’s Matty Simmonds both played for Shropshire’s Academy side earlier this month while Worfield’s Ben Parker, also selected, was part of Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme during the winter.

Bryan Jones, Shropshire’s chairman of selectors, is also looking forward to watching several other players who have been handed a chance to impress.

Admission is free for spectators.





