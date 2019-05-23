Former Shrewsbury Town loanee returns to Rotherham United

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Carlton Morris will spend all of next season at recently relegated Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old missed a huge chunk of Norwich City’s title winning campaign with a serious knee injury.

Morris became a fans favourite at Shrewsbury Town, notching 10 goals in 54 games – helping the team to play-off and Football League Trophy finals.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is believed to be a fan of the Cambridge born striker and will hope that Morris can use the loan as a platform to break into the German’s plans.

Morris is no stranger to life in a Rotherham United shirt. He spent part of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at the Millers, but didn’t find the back of the net in eight appearances.

The former England U19 international, has also had temporary spells with Oxford United, York City, and Hamilton.

The loan move is subject to EFL and FA ratification but is not expected to be subject to any hiccups.

