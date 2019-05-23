Andy McKinney returns to Telford Tigers for 2019/20 season

Telford Tigers are welcoming the return of 28-year-old forward Andy McKinney to the roster for the 2019/20 season.

Andy McKinney returns to Telford Tigers for the new season ahead. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKinney returned to Telford last season after spending the previous four seasons with Guilford Flames.

McKinney contributed 92 points in all competitions last year, including a career high 34 goals.

Andy commented, “It was an easy decision to return to the Tigers for the forthcoming season. I am looking forward to the new league structure and think the step up in level will be good for this team. I am confident that Tom will put together a competitive roster and the Tigers’ fans will see a team competing for silverware.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “Andy was one of the first names on the list of players that I wanted to return from last season. He brings a unique skillset to the team, he scores goals, can play on all special teams and brings grit to the line up. He will stick up for his team mates and is someone who competes on every shift. He will be a big asset to this group.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...