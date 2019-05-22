Shrewsbury triumphs in school orienteering competition

Shrewsbury’s Priory School navigated its way to victory in the latest event of this year’s Shropshire secondary School Games.

Priory School with their key stage three orienteering trophy, and action from the event in the Carding Mill Valley

More than 50 students took part in the key stage three orienteering final, using maps and compasses to chart their way around the Carding Mill Valley.

The School Games county finals, organised by active partnership Energize, sees school teams representing one of six areas – two from Telford, plus North Shropshire, South Shropshire, East Shropshire, and Shrewsbury.

Priory School took the orienteering title for the Shrewsbury area, with East Shropshire, made up of students from William Brookes School in Much Wenlock and Oldbury Wells of Bridgnorth, finishing second.

Lacon Childe School from Cleobury Mortimer, flying the flag for south Shropshire, came in third, while completing the top five were Haberdashers’ Adams of Newport, and Charlton School from Telford.

The School Games competition is split into a series of mini-festivals which are held at venues across the county over the course of the year, each showcasing a different selection of sports and activities.

Zara Morris, active schools officer at Energize, said: “This was the final satellite event of the current academic year, and we’re grateful to volunteers from Carding Mill Valley for their support on the day.

“It has been another successful year of School Games competition. Over the course of 10 different satellite events, we have seen more than 350 young people taking part.”

The next big event on the Shropshire School Games calendar is the secondary schools summer mini festival, to be held at Lacon Childe School on June 20.

