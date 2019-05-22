17.3 C
Former Shrewsbury Town striker expected to become Plymouth boss

By Ryan Hillback

Former Shrewsbury Town Striker Ryan Lowe is expected to quit Bury and take the reins at recently relegated Plymouth Argyle.

The Plymouth Herald are reporting that Lowe’s arrival at the Pilgrims is imminent, as he looks for an exit from cash-strapped Bury.

The Shakers are reportedly in financial trouble, and according to reports from The Sun, Lowe has confided in players and staff that he is searching for a way out.

He has been permanent manager of Bury since January 2018, winning 32 of his 75 matches in charge and subsequently guided the club to promotion this season by finishing second.

Although now a league below his current employers, former Championship outfit Plymouth are an attractive proposition and are expected to make a return to League One.

If Lowe does take the job at Home Park, he will work with former Shrewsbury trio Joe Riley, Antoni Sarcevic, and Freddie Ladapo.

Lowe was part of the Shrewsbury squad that achieved promotion to League Two in 2004 – and scored 37 times in 194 appearances.

In a career spanning 18 years, he also turned out for Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, and Tranmere Rovers.

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.

Former Shrewsbury Town striker expected to become Plymouth boss

Former Shrewsbury Town Striker Ryan Lowe is expected to quit Bury and take the reins at recently relegated Plymouth Argyle.
© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP