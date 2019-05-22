Fantastic fun at Broseley’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend

Broseley Tennis Club echoed to the sound of excited voices of many families as they enjoyed the free tennis activities offered as part of the LTA’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend.

Some of the participants and helpers at Broseley Tennis Club’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend

High Five coaches Ian Gillespie and Sam Wheeler served up coaching sessions for participants, who also enthusiastically took part in the other activity programmes provided by the team of club volunteers, with the ball machine proving particularly popular!

The event, one of many held by clubs around Shropshire and across the country last weekend, is part of the LTA’s initiative to increase participation rates in tennis.

Broseley Tennis Club’s chair Pat Clarke said: “I was delighted that over 40 people took advantage of seeing what the club had to offer, in particular its coaching programmes.

“Everyone was very impressed with the newly resurfaced and painted tennis courts, the result of a recently completed £30,000 project, which will extend the use of this excellent community facility for Broseley and its surrounding areas.’’

Julie Newton, the club’s treasurer, added: “The reduced membership offers provided proved popular, as did the strawberry cream teas, cakes and oranges.’’

Simon Jones, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, was so impressed with the new courts and the fantastic hive of activity which greeted him as he entered the club on Sunday that he quickly took to the court to help the youngsters with their tennis skills and enjoyment.

Coaching from High Five Tennis is available at Broseley Tennis Club for youngsters on Tuesday and Friday evenings, along with adult coaching on Tuesdays, between 6-7pm.





