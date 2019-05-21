Shropshire’s Disability D40 side in disappointing defeat

Shropshire’s Disability D40 side slipped to a disappointing defeat when they travelled to take on Lancashire in their first game of the season.

The Disability D40 squad in their new kit ahead of the game against Lancashire

It comes after they were awarded maximum points when their first game of the season was conceded by Cheshire who couldn’t raise a team the week before.

Skipper Kev Baker won the toss and asked Lancashire to bat first at Glodwick CC in Oldham, with Shropshire wearing their new coloured kit for the first time

Charlie Vickers soon dismissed the consistent Adam Finneran to a fine catch by Danny Percy and Eric Heath later removed the dangerous Stefan Holmes (33).

But an excellent stand by Mark Mcdonald (70 not out) and Liam Griffiths (27 not out) took the Red Rose to 162-2 at the end of the allocated 40 overs.

In the reply, openers Baker (15) and Percy (29) added 35 before being parted, but a middle order collapse resulted in Shropshire being dismissed in the 34th over for 105 with only Heath (16) and a gritty innings by Paul Shrimpton (12) contributing double figures.

Coach Graham Furber said: “This was a real wake-up call for our D40 squad. Admittedly we were short of key players and worked hard in the field against an improved Lancashire side, but we really struggled with the bat.

“The ground at Glodwick CC, excellent hosts throughout, has a very pronounced sideways slope, and certainly the Lancashire bowlers deserve credit for utilising this feature better than we could.”

The D40s next game is against Cheshire at Great Barrow CC on June 9.

