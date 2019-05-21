Scott McKenzie returns for eighth season with Telford Tigers

Scottish born forward Scott McKenzie has signed up for his eighth season with the Telford Tigers and will wear his familiar number 77 shirt.

Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie was part of the Tigers 2014/15 EPL championship squad and returned to the Tigers line up during the 2017/18 season and has been an ever present since. Scott is also coach of the U15 Telford junior team and is U15 Midlands Conference coach.

McKenzie commented, “I’m really happy to be returning to the Tigers for another season. With the step up in league it should be a great year for the club to test itself against quality opposition week in, week out. I look forward to that challenge.

“Telford is a place that I have grown to love over the years. I live and work here, have great foundations and it’s a place I love to play hockey in. Anyone who knows me can see the passion I have for this club and I’m honoured to wear the Tigers’ logo on my chest. After last season’s disappointing end, I’m sure that Tom can build a strong team for us to compete and challenge for honours.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, said, “I’m delighted that Scott has decided to return this season. He is the kind of player that is easy to coach, works hard every shift and puts his body on the line for his team.

“Scott is a favourite of the Tigers’ fans because he gives his all for the club every game, the fans recognise that and he quite rightly is a popular player with them. He will be a player we lean on heavily next season but I know Scott is up for the challenge.”

