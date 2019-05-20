The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) on Tuesday 14 May which was keenly supported by 48 visitors however the 61 Bridgnorth players took 15 of the 18 prizes, including the Duke Trophy.

Event Sponsor – Mike Duke, Winner of the Duke Trophy – Chris Bennett, Captain – Colin Turner and Seniors Captain – Charles Stadnik

The competition was full handicap Stableford and was split into three age related divisions

Prizes were presented by Colin Turner (Club Captain) as follows:

Nearest the Pin on 3rd – Leon Bodneiks

Nearest the Pin on 9th – Nigel Parkin

Nearest the Pin on16th – Howard King (Ludlow G.C.)

Longest Drive on 11th – Glen Baugh-Brown

75 plus – 4th Phil Ward with 34 points, 3rd Claude Chetter also with 34 points, 2nd Mike Walker with 36 points & 1st with 38 points Melvyn Chetter.

65 to 74 – 5th Dave Breakwell with 38 points, 4th with 39 points Tim Higgs (Sutton Coldfield G.C.) 3rd Jerry Dutton with 39 points, 2nd with 39 points Dennis Ashley and 1st also with 39 points Chris Bennett. Yes 4 players all with 39 points and having to go to back 9 then back 6 countback to decide places

55 to 64 – 5th James Alexander (Bromsgrove G.C.) with 33 points, 4th with 36 points David Baker, 3rd Tony Corkindale with 37 points, 2nd with 38 points Leon Bodnieks and 1st Antony Clarke (Seniors Vice Captain) also with 38 points

Winner of the Duke Trophy, with a very respectable score of 39 points, was Chris Bennett of Bridgnorth G.C. Chris gave the traditional winners speech thanking the organiser, Seniors Captain Charles Stadnik and the green staff for the excellent presentation of the course, then Captain Colin Turner thanked everyone for supporting the event and for staying for the presentation.

Golfers Gift to Midlands Air Ambulance

Bobby Darley presents a cheque to Maria Jones, Area Representative for Midlands Air Ambulance

Bridgnorth Golf Club’s 2018 Ladies Captain, Bobby Darley has presented her cheque for £2,300 to Maria Jones, Area Representative for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Bobby would like to thank everyone who so kindly donated during her year as Ladies Captain and Maria added her thanks to Bobby for choosing Midlands Air Ambulance as her charity and for her efforts in raising this splendid donation, adding that Midlands Air Ambulance relies solely on donations from the public to keep it operating.

