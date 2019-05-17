Ellesmere College Titan Freya Anderson strikes gold in Glasgow

Ellesmere College Titans swimmer Freya Anderson has become a double British Champion after striking gold at this year’s British Swimming Championships.

The 18-year-old retained her 2018 100m freestyle title at this month’s event in Glasgow in a scintillating time of 53.79 seconds – a fraction shy of her all-time best.

She also won the women’s 200m freestyle and a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.

The teenager has blossomed on the international sporting scene in the past 12 months.

Alan Bircher, Director of Swimming at Ellesmere College, said the Titans are relentless in its pursuit of perfection.

“Freya did well in retaining her 100m freestyle title and then adding the 200m freestyle title,” he said.

“The 200 is something we’ve been working hard on.

“Looking forward to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, myself and Freya will look back at these British Championships satisfied but not content.

“We know what needs to be done and are already back in training.”

Other Titans swimmers featured in a host of finals as they competed at this year’s championships and their medal winning performances caught the eye of the GB selectors, earning five selections to represent Great Britain at the European Juniors.

Charlie Hutchison, Pia Murray, Adam Metcalf, Joel Thompson and Lauren Wetherell were all picked out as ones to watch.

