Shropshire clubs serving up free tennis activities around the county this weekend﻿

A number of Shropshire clubs will be serving up free tennis this weekend as they invite members of their local communities to see what they have to offer.

Shrewsbury’s Monkmoor Recreation Ground will be taking part in the LTA’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend

It’s the first of the LTA’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekends of the year, with thousands of free events taking place across the country, with sessions to suit the whole family.

There are mini tennis sessions, family time, free play and other activities, with rackets and balls provided.

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones said: “It’s a great way for clubs to open their doors and showcase the facilities they have to attract new people to get involved in the game.

“That’s the whole purpose of these weekends, to increase the number of people playing tennis, so they can go along to a local club and everything they need is provided.

“A lot of clubs have programmes in place for newcomers to join in with and there’s other initiatives like the popular Tennis for Kids courses for children.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to come along and give tennis a go and see just how much fun it is.”

There is free tennis on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon between 1-6pm at Telford Tennis Centre.

Saturday also sees Newport’s Boughey Gardens from 3-6pm, Market Drayton Tennis Club between 10am-4pm, High Ercall Tennis Club from 10am-3pm and Whitchurch’s Hollies Tennis Club – 11am to noon for ages four to 15 and 2.45 to 3.45pm for adults – throwing open its doors.

Then on Sunday it’s the turn of Broseley Tennis Club between 10.30am-12-30pm and Lilleshall Village Tennis Club from 1.30-2.15pm

An open day will also take place at Shrewsbury’s Monkmoor Recreation Ground between 2-5pm on Sunday to promote the tennis courses which start at the venue later this month.

There’s free tennis for children aged eight and under from 2pm-3pm, with nine and overs between 3pm-4pm and finally adult coaching from 4-5pm.

