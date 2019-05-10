Tennis Shropshire taking part in Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend

Tennis Shropshire will be inviting youngsters to give tennis a go at the popular Shropshire Kids Festival this weekend.

The county tennis organisation’s popular Tennis Factory equipment will be at the two-day show, which takes place in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park between 10am-5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tennis Shropshire coaches and volunteers, including youngsters involved with the Tennis Shropshire Futures and Cadets programmes, will be on hand to pass on some tips to children perhaps picking up a racket for the first time.

There will also be the opportunity for visitors to the Kids Festival to sign up for introductory tennis coaching courses, both for juniors and adults, which start at Shrewsbury’s Monkmoor Recreation Ground later this month.

Simon Jones, the Tennis Shropshire chair, said: “The Kids Festival has proved to be a great event for Tennis Shropshire over a number of years now.

“With the amount of children attending throughout the weekend, it’s a great opportunity to generate interest in tennis and, more importantly, get new people to try the game and see just how much fun it is.

“Having an affordable initiative for coaching at Monkmoor is also perfect for many people as it means they don’t have to make a long-term commitment to start with.

“Tennis is something the whole family can enjoy and this is a great chance to launch a number of initiatives we’re running at Monkmoor, including a Tennis for Kids course, a Tennis Xpress course for adults and also an open day there on May 19.

“The coaching courses are for everybody, whether they have played tennis before or not.”

The courses, for adults and juniors, are run for six weeks by inspire2coach on Wednesdays or Saturdays.

The Wednesday classes will be held between May 22 and June 26, with the Saturday sessions from May 25 to June 29.

Session times: Wednesdays: 5-6pm, children eight and under; 6-7pm: children nine and over; 7-8pm: Tennis Xpress for adults.

Saturdays: 1.30-2.30pm: children eight and under: 2.30-3.30pm, children nine and over; 3.30-4.30pm: Tennis Xpress for adults.

The Tennis Xpress programme is an easy and fun way for adult beginners and during the six-week course, they will be taught new skills and be shown how to serve, rally and score.

To find out more about the tennis coaching opportunities at Monkmoor Recreation Ground click here.

