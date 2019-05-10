Shropshire Over 60s in nine-wicket victory

New boy Dave Street made an early statement of intent as Shropshire Over 60s eased to a nine-wicket victory in their opening Championship game of the season.

He smashed a quick-fire half century at Wellington as Shropshire chased down their victory target with ease after limiting Warwickshire to 128 earlier in the day.

Skipper John Foster had won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first, and tight opening spells by Dave Ashlin and Andy Parkyn kept the scores down with the latter finishing with 2-20 from his nine overs.

Tim Cotton got in on the act with a run out and a caught and bowled as Warwickshire struggled to 107-6 with the final few overs remaining. Tym Fern then nipped in to claim 4-11 as he, alongside another newcomer Ian Ramsey, polished off the tail.

After tea, Street raced to 50 off 43 balls before he was eventually dismissed for 66 in the 15th over, leaving skipper Foster to steer the side to victory with an unbeaten half century alongside Elwyn Jones.

Foster said: “It was a great start to the season with some good all-round performances. Thanks to Wellington for the hospitality, Maggie Boyden for scoring and Ken Price for umpiring.

“An excellent venue, a great tea and some guest appearances on the boundary made missing out on the heatwave in February and April worthwhile.”

Shropshire Over 60s 2nd XI also enjoyed victory over Worcestershire in their friendly game ahead of the start of their league season.

They restricted their opponents to 96 at Malvern with Dave Shaw taking 3-26 and skipper Andrew Chapman 3-10, with a wicket apiece for Danny McIntosh, Dave Williams, Preston Fletcher and Leon Koscuiczyk.

In reply, Chapman hit 43 and Shaw was unbeaten on 33 as Shropshire claimed the victory by eight wickets.

Shropshire Over 50s were foiled by the weather as their annual CAT Trophy clash with Cheshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Report by Dave Ballinger

