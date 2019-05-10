No contact from Plymouth Argyle for former Shrewsbury Town defender

Former Shrewsbury Town defender and current Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has revealed he has no contact from Plymouth Argyle.

The 44-year-old has been installed as an early favourite to replace Derek Adams at Home Park; after the former Championship side were relegated to the fourth tier of English football.

Coughlan is currently in charge of Bristol Rovers. Appointed initially on a caretaker basis, the former Blackburn defender, has steadied the Pirates ship; winning 11 of his 28 games in charge.

The link is understandable. Coughlan made 193 appearances for Plymouth in a four-year spell from 2001/2005.

The popular former defender who featured 89 times for Shrewsbury told BBC Radio Bristol: “I don’t know much about it, and I haven’t been thinking about it to be honest.

“I don’t have an ego, so I do find the attention and the headlines a little bit uncomfortable. I would love it if the limelight was on the players (at Rovers) and the positivity that they have created at the club, and other sources at the club – the groundstaff, the young kids who made their debuts this year.

“I don’t want to distract from the players’ achievements. I don’t want the limelight or any of that attention. I’m not built like that, that isn’t me.

“To clarify, I won’t skip the subject, but there has been no contact from Plymouth to me or to the football club. And we haven’t contacted Plymouth from our end.”

