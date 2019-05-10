More than 300 pupils set to compete in Shrewsbury athletics meeting

Preparations are well under way for Shrewsbury Athletic Club’s popular Salop Leisure Schools Relay Meeting.

Derek Hayward, right, the president of Shrewsbury Athletic Club, receives a sponsorship cheque from Laura Wilde of Salop Leisure’s marketing team, watched by, left, Ian Allport, the club chairman and senior coach

This year’s event, to be held at the Shrewsbury College Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, July 9 (4pm), is set to be the biggest yet with pupils from outside Shropshire taking part for the first time.

Youngsters from Sandbach School in Cheshire will join local athletes from Shrewsbury schools Meole Brace, Priory and Shrewsbury Girls High School, together with pupils from Telford’s Charlton School and Much Wenlock’s William Brookes School at the annual event.

Derek Hayward, the president of Shrewsbury Athletic Club, said: “It’s the fourth year we have staged the event and there will be a total of just over 300 competitors, so it will be bigger than ever this time.

“This year we have managed to not only get the support of the Shrewsbury schools that want to participate, but we have also gone further afield into Cheshire and Telford.”

My Hayward added everyone connected with Shrewsbury Athletic Club was grateful for the continued sponsorship of Salop Leisure, the Shrewsbury-based caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership.

“This is the fourth year Salop Leisure has contributed to the funding of the club,” he said. “It makes a tremendous difference to a voluntary organisation like ours who depend upon contributions not only from the members but companies such as Salop Leisure.

“The club is thriving. We have tremendous support from the senior age group, an influx of people to add to the juniors and young members that we have always had. There’s actually a waiting list for the very young ones, with the club having about 200 members of all ages.”

Tony Bywater, the chairman of Salop Leisure, added: “We are delighted to support the meeting in July as part of our sponsorship of Shrewsbury Athletic Club and hope it will be another great success.

“Derek is to be congratulated for organising this popular annual event, which will bring together more than 300 young people.

“It is wonderful to see so many young people participating in athletics as it helps them to stay fit and healthy.”

