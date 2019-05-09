Telford Tigers reveal second summer signing

Telford Tigers 1 have revealed 24-year-old English netminder Bradley Day as their second summer signing for the 2019/20 season.

Bradley Day has joined Telford Tigers for the new season. Photo: Sheffield Steelers

Brad joins the Tigers from Elite league team Sheffield Steelers who announced his departure yesterday evening.

The 5’10” shot stopper has been with the Steelers since 2015/16 and has a long history of playing for Sheffield clubs since 2006.

Brad, who had a loan spell at NIHL 1 North league winners Hull Pirates last season, returned Save % figures of .921 from his 10 games and will be a new face around the Telford Rink.

Day will wear the #30 jersey for the season. He said about signing for the Tigers “My opportunities have been limited playing at the Steelers over the past few seasons and I’m ready to be the starting netminder. As soon as I started chatting to Tom Watkins, I knew that Tigers would be a great challenge for me and allow me to realise my ambition of starting as #1 and progressing my career. The whole deal was done really quickly and I’m really happy and excited to get going for the new season and push Telford Tigers forward towards silverware in the newly formed NIHL National League.”

Tom Watkins Head Coach and General Manager said “This is a great signing for us as club. I’ve known Brad for a long time, he’s a great kid and talented goalie. Everyone in Sheffield speaks very highly about him. Brad will give us a good chance to win every night, which will give a lot of confidence and belief to the team in front of him. This is a key signing for us.”

