Shrewsbury Town confirm Mat Sadler and Doug Loft Departure

Shrewsbury Town has confirmed the departure of Mat Sadler and Doug Loft whilst several youngsters also leave.

Sadler had already confirmed his imminent exit following the 0-0 draw against Walsall; and it is no surprise to see Doug Loft also released.

The 32-year-old had been frozen out of the first team picture at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, and spent the second part of the campaign on loan at non-league Dagenham.

He began his career at Hastings before a three-year period at Brighton. But Loft’s most successful period as a player was at Port Vale where he helped the Valiants reach League One in 2013.

The Maidstone born midfielder has also turned out for Gillingham and Colchester – in a career which has yielded 365 professional appearances.

Sadler became a club stalwart across two spells at Shrewsbury; featuring on more than 200 occasions.

The 34-year-old former Premier League defender, admitted that his Town exit was a decision made for him.

The former Watford and Birmingham City man, has not ruled out a return to Shrewsbury in some capacity; but admits he is keen to prolong his playing career.

Sam Ricketts has also allowed youngsters George Hughes, Christos Shelis, and John McAtee to leave the club.

James Bolton, Scott Golbourne, Lenell John-Lewis, and Reice Charles-Cook have all been offered new deals; whilst Lifumpa Mwandwe, James Rowland, and Kian Taylor have signed their first professional contracts.

Greg Docherty, Jonathan Mitchell, Tyrese Campbell, Sam Smith, and Stefan Payne have all returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town defender Nat Knight-Percival was one of 11 players let go by relegated Bradford City.

Anthony Gerrard and Arthur Gnahoua are also in need of a new club after leaving Carlisle United.

Supporting Shropshire Live...