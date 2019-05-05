10 C
Shropshire
Sunday, May 5, 2019
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Walsall

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town ended the 2019/20 campaign with a goalless draw against fierce rivals Walsall.

There will not be a repeat of this derby for at least another year as a point was not enough to save Walsall from the drop.

The Saddlers will ply their trade in League Two next campaign, alongside Plymouth Argyle, Scunthorpe United, and Bradford City.

Shrewsbury ended a disappointing season in 18th place; with a turnaround in players very likely.

That process has already begun, as club stalwart Mat Sadler announced his departure yesterday evening. The 34-year-old has made more than 200 appearances for Town; but revealed the club has decided his future lies elsewhere.

Sam Ricketts opted not to shuffle his pack significantly as previously suggested. All the big hitters started, with Greg Docherty, Tyrese Campbell, and Jonathan Mitchell ending their current loan spells.

The carnival atmosphere reached fever pitch prior to kick-off, but the action never really lived up to its pre-match billing.

Town did begin the contest brightly. James Bolton, who is being heavily linked with a summer exit, glanced Ollie Norburn’s pinpoint corner goalward. George Dobson arrived in the nick of time to clear off the line.

Then Stoke City loanee Tyrese Campbell saw his deflected shot fall into the path of Greg Docherty, but the midfielder’s effort was easily snuffed out by former Coventry City goalkeeper Chris Dunn.

Walsall’s only attacking opportunity arrived just before half-time. But ex Tranmere Rovers striker Andy Cook headed Luke Leahy’s delivery wide of the target.

The second period continued in the same vein as the first, with attacking opportunities thin on the ground.

Walsall were much better in the second half. Andy Cook thought he was about to open the scoring, but Mat Sadler produced a terrific late tackle.

Wing-back Joe Edwards fired a rasping volley just wide of Jonathan Mitchell’s goal; as the Saddlers started to dominate.

Mitchell had to be alert to deny talented forward Josh Gordan, with the former Leicester City man thwarted by an excellent stop.

Shrewsbury rallied towards the end of the contest, Tyrese Campbell opened up his body and angled his effort towards goal – Chris Dunn blocked the attempt.

The final whistle ended Walsall’s 12 year stay in League One; much to the delight of the goading home fans.

A summer rebuild is most needed for Shrewsbury, with the club keen to avoid a repeat of this campaign.

Attendance: 9,135 (1,649 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)
1. Mitchell, 13. Bolton, 2. Williams, 6. Beckles, 22. Waterfall (45), 23. Golbourne, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant (87), 8. Docherty, 11. Campbell, 12. Okenabirhie (65)

Subs: 5. Sadler (45), 16. Vincelot (87), 18. Gilliead, 28. Laurent (65), 30. Charles-Cook, 38. Barnett, 50. Payne

Walsall: (5-3-2)
13. Dunn, 6. Devlin, 34. Laird, 35. Scarr, 20. Johnson, 3. Leahy, 4. Dobson, 2. Edwards (78), 15. Kinsella (83), 9. Cook, 29. Gordon

Subs: 1. Roberts, 5. Guthrie, 10. Ismail, 27. Fitzwater, 28. Norman, 30. Osbourne (83), 36. Oteh (78)

Final Day League One Results:

Blackpool 0 – 3 Gillingham
Bradford 0 – 0 AFC Wimbledon (Bradford City are relegated to League Two)
Bristol Rovers 2 – 1 Barnsley (Barnsley are promoted to the Championship)
Charlton 4 – 0 Rochdale
Doncaster 2 – 0 Coventry
Luton 3 – 1 Oxford (Luton are promoted to the Championship)
Peterborough 3 – 1 Burton
Plymouth 3 – 2 Scunthorpe (both sides are relegated to League Two)
Portsmouth 1 – 1 Accrington
Southend 2 – 1 Sunderland
Wycombe 1 – 0 Fleetwood

