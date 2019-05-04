Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Walsall

Shrewsbury Town’s final game of a rollercoaster season sees the visit of fierce rivals Walsall.

Town can relegate their rivals this evening if they avoid defeat. Walsall must win and hope other results go their way.

The Saddlers sacked club legend Dean Keates earlier in the campaign and assistant Martin O’Connor is in temporary charge.

Shrewsbury were dealt a huge blow with the news that Ryan Sears will be out for nine months. The former Newtown and AFC Telford loanee ruptured his ACL in training this week.

Winger Shaun Whalley is likely to be unavailable with a hamstring injury. Dave Edwards and Steve Arnold remain absent.

Sam Ricketts could hand starts to Reice Charles-Cook, Ryan Barnett, and Stefan Payne; as the former Wolves defender looks to give opportunities to fringe players.

Town posses a poor record against Walsall – winning just two of the previous 17 league meetings. Alex Rodman and Abu Ogogo sealed a 2-0 victory in March 2018.

The visitors will be without defender Kory Roberts who suffered a horrific leg break in pre-season.

Veteran midfielder Adam Chambers has not featured all season with a broken foot; but he has returned to training.

Walsall produced a shock 3-0 home victory against play-off hopefuls Peterborough United last time out.

All League One fixtures kick-off at 5.30pm.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

30. Charles-Cook, 2. Williams, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 42. Grant, 37. Barnett, 28. Laurent, 23. Golbourne, 8. Docherty, 50. Payne, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 1. Mitchell, 5. Sadler, 11. Campbell, 12. Okenabirhie, 16. Vincelot, 17. Smith, 29. Norburn

Walsall: (3-5-2)

13. Dunn, 35. Scarr, 20. Johnson, 34. Laird, 6. Devlin, 2. Edwards, 4. Dobson, 15. Kinsella, 3. Leahy, 9. Cook, 29. Gordon

Subs: 1. Roberts, 5. Guthrie, 10. Ismail, 27. Fitzwater, 28. Norman, 30. Osbourne, 36. Oteh

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackpool V Gillingham

Bradford V AFC Wimbledon

Bristol Rovers V Barnsley

Charlton V Rochdale

Doncaster V Coventry

Luton V Oxford

Peterborough V Burton

Plymouth V Scunthorpe

Portsmouth V Accrington

Southend V Sunderland

Wycombe V Fleetwood

Supporting Shropshire Live...