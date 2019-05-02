Youngsters enjoy representing Tennis Shropshire against North Wales

Promising young Shropshire tennis players enjoyed having the chance to represent the county in friendly matches against North Wales.

The Shropshire under-10 side which faced North Wales line up for the camera

They travelled to Wrexham to take part in matches at under-10 and under-12 level.

Captained by Ryan Bedwell, the teams played 20-minute timed matches in which they played as many games as possible.

Shropshire’s under-12 boys were victorious overall in their matches while there were narrow defeats for both the under-12 girls and also the county’s under-10 side.

Simon Haddleton, Shropshire’s director of county tennis, said: “We took seven under-10 players and seven under-12 players. They had a great time representing the county in some competitive matches.”

Shropshire’s under-14 sides will step into the spotlight this weekend when they take part in the qualifying rounds of the LTA’s 14U County Cup event between May 4-6.

The boys will make the long trip down to Hassocks, near Brighton, to play in Group E, which also features Kent, Suffolk, Cornwall, Sussex and Wiltshire.

Shropshire’s under-14 girls are off to Stourbridge where Group G also includes South Wales, Staffordshire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Hereford & Worcester.

