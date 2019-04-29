8.9 C
Match Report: Coventry City 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be plying their trade in League One next season after survival was confirmed with a point at the Ricoh Arena.

Town have also ended any faint hopes that the Sky Blues had of making the play-offs; but more importantly Fejiri Okenabirhie’s second half goal has sealed survival.

The former Dagenham striker wasted little time in making an impact – netting just two minutes after being introduced as a substitute.

Jordan Shipley gave Mark Robins’ outfit a 16th minute lead, in what could be Coventry’s last game at the Ricoh Arena for the foreseeable future – owing to a financial dispute with Wasps Rugby Club.

Sam Ricketts handed Alex Gilliead a rare start; whilst Josh Laurent also came into the eleven.

And Gilliead almost made an immediate impact. A Liam Kelly slip allowed the former Newcastle United winger to seize control, but his shot sailed over Lee Burge’s crossbar.

Coventry’s first attacking foray led to the opening goal. Jordan Shipley’s dogged determination saw him win back possession inside his own half before playing a neat one-two with Jordy Hiwula.

Shipley’s initial strike from the edge of the area was saved by Jonathan Mitchell; but the Republic of Ireland U21 international turned the rebound home.

Shrewsbury responded well to going a goal behind. Stoke City loanee Tyrese Campbell, watched in the stands by his father, ex Everton striker Kevin, unleashed a shot that Lee Burge parried to safety.

The Coventry number one leapt to the defence of Tom Davies when his weak header was intercepted by Campbell. Burge managed to thwart the Town striker after rushing off his line to clear the danger.

Sam Ricketts’ men kept their momentum going during the early period of the second half. Former Reading defender Dominic Hyam produced a terrific block to deny Greg Docherty.

The home side offered very little in an attacking sense after the break, with Shrewsbury very much the team in the ascendancy.

Former Bristol City full-back Scott Golbourne fired a volley narrowly wide of the target. Shrewsbury continued to crank up the pressure; James Bolton needed a little more luck with his header that drifted wide.

Town deservedly equalised with 12 minutes remaining. A miscued shot fortuitously found its way to Fejiri Okenabirhie, who prodded home from inside the area.

The visitors could have snatched all three points as the game drew to its conclusion. However, Luke Waterfall didn’t test Lee Burge with his powerful header.

Shrewsbury’s survival mission is complete. Their final game of the season sees them welcome their fierce rivals Walsall. Coventry visit play-off hopefuls Doncaster Rovers.

Attendance: 13,549 (1,183 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Coventry City: (4-2-3-1)
1. Burge, 17. Sterling (91), 5. Davies, 15. Hyam, 3. Mason (72), 6. Kelly, 26. Shipley, 23. Thomas, 24. Enobakhare, 11. Hiwula, 21. Bakayoko (64)

Subs: 4. Willis (72), 10. Chaplin (64), 12. Brown, 19. Ponticelli, 25. Westbrooke, 31. Addai, 44. Wakefield (91)

Subs Not Used: 12. Brown, 19. Ponticelli, 25. Westbrooke, 31. Addai

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)
1. Mitchell, 2. Williams, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 42. Grant (76), 28. Laurent, 23. Golbourne, 8. Docherty, 11. Campbell, 18. Gilliead (64)

Subs: 5. Sadler, 12. Okenabirhie (76), 16. Vincelot (64), 17. Smith, 30. Charles-Cook, 50. Payne

Subs Not Used: 5. Sadler, 17. Smith, 30. Charles-Cook, 50. Payne

Other League One Results:

Accrington 5 – 1 Plymouth
AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Wycombe
Barnsley 2 – 1 Blackpool
Burton 2 – 1 Luton
Fleetwood 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers
Gillingham 0 – 2 Charlton
Oxford 2 – 2 Doncaster
Rochdale 1 – 0 Southend
Scunthorpe 2 – 3 Bradford
Sunderland 1 – 1 Portsmouth
Walsall 3 – 0 Peterborough

