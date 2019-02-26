8.2 C
Tennis Roadshow serving up free tennis taster sessions

By Shropshire Live

Hundreds of Shropshire youngsters will have the chance to pick up a tennis racket by taking part in free taster sessions this week.

Youngsters enjoying one of the popular Tennis Roadshow events

The Tennis Roadshow, an initiative of Tennis Shropshire and inspire2coach, will be visiting 30 primary schools across the county.

Additional open days are being held at four Shropshire tennis clubs this weekend to give children an opportunity to give tennis a go.

Josh Price, part of The Tennis Roadshow team, said: “We will be at 30 schools this week promoting our tennis open days at Lilleshall, Wem, Ludlow and Whitchurch’s Hollies Tennis Club this weekend.

“We will see well over 2,000 children at schools during the week, but if children don’t get to see our tennis coaches at their schools then they are invited to attend one of our fun open days along with children we will be visiting.

“This is an ideal way for children to have a go at tennis ahead of our popular up and coming Tennis for Kids programme returning across Shropshire for 2019.

“These are six-week courses which give children the chance to receive quality tennis coaching as an introduction to the game, together with a personalised t-shirt, tennis racket and tennis balls, all for £25.”

Just click on the following links to secure a place at one of this weekend’s open days.

Saturday, March 2: Hollies Tennis Club, Whitchurch for children aged four-eight between 10-11am.

Saturday, Mach 2: Hollies Tennis Club, Whitchurch for children aged eight-11 between 2-3pm.

Saturday, March 2: Wem Tennis Club for children of all ages between 2-3pm.

Saturday, March 2: Ludlow Tennis Club for children of all ages between 1-2pm.

Sunday, March 3: Lilleshall Tennis Club for children of all ages between 1-2pm.

