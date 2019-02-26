Another chance for ladies to try their hand at Squash

A ‘Squash Girls Can’ repeat event is being held at Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball Club this Thursday.
This event aims to provide those that attended on the first taster another chance to improve their skills and play squash, whilst also looking to attract some more ladies into the game.
The event which takes place on Thursday 28 February between
Mr Graham Jackson, the chairman of Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball club said:
“There was a fantastic atmosphere at the first event, and we were so pleased to see so many ladies having fun playing squash, we felt it right to hold another free event soon after,”
Squash is an exciting social sport that can get the heart pumping and the adrenaline flowing, whatever your age or ability and indoors.
Squash is a fantastic sport for getting fit, being a great upper and lower body workout, strengthening muscles and burning up to 800 calories per hour!
Shrewsbury Squash and Racketball club is a non-profit members club based at the Shrewsbury Rugby club grounds, offering squash, racketball and table tennis facilities as well as a range of fitness classes.
They are affiliated with England Squash who are sponsoring the event as part of their ‘Squash Girls Can’ initiative.
Anyone interested in attending the event or finding out more about squash in Shrewsbury can visit: http://www.shrewsburysquash.club/