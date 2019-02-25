15.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 25, 2019
﻿Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Doncaster Rovers

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build on their impressive win against Peterborough when they face another side battling for promotion.

Few commentators predicted a Shrewsbury Town victory at the weekend, but they were given a helping hand by a former loanee.

Ivan Toney’s red card for a handball on the goal line, reduced Posh to ten men and allowed Shrewsbury to seize control.

However, Town were reduced to ten as well; and that means a suspension for the ever-present Ollie Norburn.

Rangers loanee Greg Docherty returned from an eye injury at the weekend; and he could slot in to replace the void left by Norburn.

Alex Gilliead and Reice Charles-Cook will be pushing for a return to the squad. Lenell John-Lewis is out for the rest of the season, whilst Dave Edwards serves the final game of his suspension.

Shrewsbury are looking for their first win against Doncaster on home soil since a 2-1 win in August 1997.

Grant McCann’s side will be without defender Joe Wright for the remainder of the season; after he ruptured his ankle ligaments in training.

Otherwise Doncaster have a clean bill of health. They currently occupy 6th place and managed a 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United last time out.

Meanwhile, Paul Hurst has been listed as an early contender to fill the vacant Bradford City hotseat. The former Shrewsbury boss is 7/1 with some bookmakers to replace David Hopkin who stepped down following a 3-2 defeat against Walsall.

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)
15. Arnold, 2. Williams, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 23. Golbourne, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley, 11. Campbell, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 5. Sadler, 13. Bolton, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook, 50. Payne

Doncaster Rovers: (4-3-3)
13. Marosi, 17. Blair, 31. Downing, 12. Anderson, 3. Andrew, 11. Crawford, 8. Whiteman, 15. Kane, 26. Coppinger, 9. Marquis, 7. Wilks

Subs: 6. Butler, 10. Rowe, 18. Smith, 19. May, 22. Sadlier, 33. Jones, 44. Lewis

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.

