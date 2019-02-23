Match Report: Peterborough United 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town end their nine-game winless run with a priceless victory against play-off chasing Peterborough United.

It was certainly an afternoon for all those in attendance to remember. As well as the three goals; both sides were reduced to ten men, but Town held on for a vital three points.

Scottish right-back Jamie Naismith put Darren Ferguson’s men ahead in the 10th minute. Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Ivan Toney was given a straight red card, and Ollie Norburn restored parity from the spot.

Stoke City loanee Tyrese Campbell scored his first away goal for Town to put them ahead before the break.

Ollie Norburn went from hero to villain, as he was handed a second yellow; but Shrewsbury managed to survive.

Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Burton Albion. Josh Laurent and Aaron Amadi-Holloway were drafted in for James Bolton and Alex Gilliead.

The home side were the quickest out of the traps, as Shrewsbury looked lethargic in the opening period of the game.

And it took just 10 minutes for Peterborough to make their dominance count. Flamboyant winger Marcus Maddison put the ball on a plate for Jamie Naismith; and the defender nodded home to score his first goal the club.

Town switched off again from a set-piece as Jamie Naismith helped the ball on. Former Brighton man Joe Ward sent a low drive whistling wide of the target.

Peterborough were enjoying the lion’s share of play and looked comfortable, but a moment of madness from a former Shrew gave the visitors a route back into the contest.

Ivan Toney notched seven goals for Town during the 2016/17 season; and the ex Newcastle striker decided to give his ex-side a helping hand.

Scott Golbourne’s corner was attacked by Luke Waterfall and the ball fell kindly to Omar Beckles. The central defender guided the ball towards goal, but Ivan Toney handled on the line; and was given his marking orders.

Ollie Norburn stepped up as cool as you like from the spot and sent his penalty beyond Conor O’Malley in the Posh net.

Shrewsbury soon made the numerical advantage count. An inventive Shaun Whalley free-kick saw Tyrese Campbell slipped through, the youngster guided a tremendous effort from the edge of the area off the post and in.

Despite being down to ten men, Peterborough started the second half on the front foot. Steve Arnold had to be alert to prevent a zipping cross from bamboozling him.

At the other end, Ollie Norburn blasted an attempt from distance which had Conor O’Malley floundering but it swerved wide.

That was the last contribution from the ex Leicester City midfielder, as he was soon sent for an early bath.

Already on a yellow card, Norburn went steaming into a challenge and clattered Marcus Maddison, giving the referee not option but to send him off.

With the game at 10 V 10, Peterborough sprung into life. However, Shrewsbury’s centre-halves superbly marshalled Peterborough’s forwards, which was needed as Marcus Maddison was terrorising the full-backs with a series of excellent crosses.

The visitors came within a whisker of making it 3-1. Anthony Grant, against the club he made 59 appearances for, saw his shot cannon off the base of the post.

A valuable three points for Sam Ricketts’ men has seen Shrewsbury rise to 19th. Peterborough remain in 7th. Town are at home to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, whilst Peterborough welcome Wycombe Wanderers next Saturday.

Attendance: 5,962 (338 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Peterborough United: (4-1-2-1-2)

25. O’Malley, 2. Naismith, 6. White, 5. Tafazolli, 23. Denton, 4. Woodyard (55), 15. Ward, 30. Dempsey (84), 29. Tomlin (29), 21. Maddison, 17. Toney

Subs: 1. Chapman, 9. Godden (29), 11. Reed (55), 14. Cooke, 16. Bennett, 19. Cooper, 26. Stevens (84)

Subs Not Used: 1. Chapman, 14. Cooke, 16. Bennett, 19. Cooper

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

15. Arnold, 2. Williams, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 23. Golbourne, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley (69), 11. Campbell (63), 20. Holloway (72)

Subs: 1. Mitchell, 5. Sadler, 8. Docherty (63), 12. Okenabirhie (72), 13. Bolton (69), 27. Sears, 50. Payne

Subs Not Used: 1. Mitchell, 5. Sadler, 27. Sears, 50. Payne

Other League One Results: (at the time of writing)

Accrington 1 – 1 Southend

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 2 Charlton

Blackpool 0 – 1 Oxford

Bristol Rovers 0 – 2 Sunderland

Burton 0 – 1 Fleetwood

Plymouth 5 – 1 Rochdale

Portsmouth 0 – 0 Barnsley

Walsall 3 – 2 Bradford

Wycombe 0 – 1 Gillingham