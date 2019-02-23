Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do student wins ‘double gold’ at the PUMA International Open

David Rowley, a black belt student from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, has won a ‘double gold’ at the PUMA International Open in Swindon.

Pictured, Mr Plant with Mr Rowley

Mr Rowley, who trains under the instruction of Gary Plant, at Oldbury Wells School, scooped gold for black belt patterns. Unusually, at this event, the patterns competitors were in a mixed gender group, but categorised instead by their black belt grade.

Mr Rowley performed the winning pattern of all the first degree black belts in the category, showing technical precision and knowledge of all his required curriculum.

The competitors were told which pattern to perform and in a tie position, were instructed to perform another pattern from the 12 patterns they have learnt in their journey so far. Mr Rowley, proficient in all of these, performed four patterns correctly and effectively under pressure to secure his victory.

The black belt veteran went onto compete in the sparring competition, where students are categorised by gender and weight, but all black belt grades are in the same group – so a newly promoted student may be against a very experienced senior Dan grade. Mr Rowley, as a first Dan, read his opponents well, applied drills effectively, and came away with the illustrious gold medal for men’s black belt middleweight sparring against more senior competitors.

Instructor Gary Plant said “Dave is unstoppable at the moment. He is incredibly determined and motivated. Not only did he win an unbeatable set of medals, but he also performed all day at the PUMA competition in his capacity as Squad Coach – helping to coach and inspire his teammates”.