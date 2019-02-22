Match Preview: Peterborough United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to arrest their poor recent form when they make the trip to play-off chasing Peterborough United.

Town are winless in nine matches; and have only won once on the road all season, leading to a relegation battle many did not predict.

Sam Ricketts has received a double injury boost heading into the game against Posh. Josh Laurent has recovered from the ankle problem that kept him out of the 1-1 draw against Burton – whilst Greg Docherty should be back following an eye complaint.

Midfielder Dave Edwards is into the second game of his three-match suspension, whilst Romain Vincelot (knee) remains out.

Sam Ricketts explained that he will alternate the substitute goalkeepers to give them an incentive to remain focused. That could mean a recall for Derby County loanee Jonathan Mitchell.

Shrewsbury’s last away win against Peterborough came in September 2005. They have won just one of the previous 11 meetings.

The home side has Tyler Denton available following a one match ban. Former Burnley full-back Daniel Lafferty is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Callum Cooke missed the 1-0 victory against Oxford through illness but has been cleared to return.

Exciting winger Siriki Dembele is side-lined with a knee injury, whilst defender Josh Knight has returned to parent club Leicester City due to ankle ligament damage.

Peterborough currently occupies 7th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Peterborough United: (4-1-3-2)

25. O’Malley, 2. Naismith, 6. White, 23. Denton, 5. Tafazolli, 4. Woodyard, 15. Ward, 19. Cooper, 30. Dempsey, 21. Maddison, 17. Toney

Subs: 1. Chapman, 9. Godden, 11. Reed, 14. Cooke, 16. Bennett, 26. Stevens, 27. Tomlin

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-2-1)

15. Arnold, 2. Williams, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 7. Whalley, 23. Golbourne, 11. Campbell, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Mitchell, 8. Docherty, 17. Smith, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 28. Laurent, 50. Payne

Other League One Fixtures:

Saturday:

Accrington V Southend

AFC Wimbledon V Charlton

Blackpool V Oxford

Bristol Rovers V Sunderland

Burton V Fleetwood

Plymouth V Rochdale

Portsmouth V Barnsley

Scunthorpe V Doncaster

Walsall V Bradford

Wycombe V Gillingham

Sunday:

Luton V Coventry