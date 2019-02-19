Young cricketers raise money for charity in South Africa ahead of tour

A group of young cricketers have been raising money for a charity in South Africa ahead of a tour of the country.

They have arrived in South Africa for a 12-day tour which will see them play six games against local opposition.

Before the trip, the group of under 13s raised around £3,000 for Sport4kids, and took with them eight kit bags of cricket clothing together with football kit.

One of the tour organisers Wendy McDonald said: “The lads have raised over £3,000 for Sport4kids and have collected a mountain of donated sports kit to donate.

“They have climbed Snowdon, walked the Hadrian’s Wall coast to coast path, canoed the River Severn, swam across Coniston Water and climbed The Old Man of Coniston.

“They did a 5km mud run and two fabulous quiz nights rounded off a fantastic fundraising effort.”

The squad is Jonathan Bland, William Jenkins (both Shrewsbury), Josh McDonald, Ben Thompson, Jovan Uppal and Oliver Parton (all Wellington), Sam Davis (Lilleshall), Henry Walker (Oswestry), Toby Egerton (Woore), Oscar Cooke (Market Drayton), Freddie Timmis, Wilf Peers (both Whitchurch), Edward Prideaux (Cound) and they will be under the guidance of coach Ed Ashlin.

They are playing games against sides representing Western Province, Stellenbosch and a couple of schools and community teams, whilst also getting the chance to see different parts of the country.

Wendy added: “A number of local businesses have also sponsored the team, so we are indebted to Abacus Financial, Laughter Lines/Shrewsbury Comedy Festival, RVW Pugh, FBC Manby Bowdler, Moncaster Wire, Milton Travel, Staffline, Shukers, Journey’s End and Rea Valley Tractors.”

“We would also like to thank NC United Football Club who have donated over 100 football kits for the Grootbos Football Foundation charity in South Africa.”

Steve Aston, who has organised pervious tours to South Africa, said: “The experience the boys gain on the tour will certainly benefit them in their future cricketing careers.

“I was involved in tours in 2007 and 2009. From the 2009 tour alone, Joe Clarke and Ed Barnard have both gone on to earn contracts at Worcestershire and represent England U19s and Lions.

“Joe Carrasco, Will Cook, Ross Aucott and Henry Blofield have all played for Shropshire.”

Both Clarke and Barnard donated an autographed Worcestershire shirt and sweater to help raise funds for the tour.