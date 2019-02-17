Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion took a share of the spoils as both sides found the winner to be elusive.

Stoke City loanee Tyrese Campbell notched his first goal for the club after 8 minutes; but Town were pegged back almost immediately as David Templeton levelled the scores.

Despite plenty of endeavourer Shrewsbury were unable to locate the winner and had to settle for a point against the League Cup semi-finalists.

Sam Ricketts was dealt a further injury blow as Josh Laurent failed a late fitness test. He was the third midfielder unavailable with Dave Edwards suspended and Greg Docherty absent with an eye injury.

Both sides showed their attacking intent early on. Scott Fraser’s shot was comfortably saved by Steve Arnold.

Town took the lead with just eight minutes on the clock. A sweeping pass from Ro Shaun Williams found its way to Tyrese Campbell, and the youngster showed maturity beyond his years to apply a cool finish.

However, the home side’s lead lasted just three minutes. Former Hull City midfielder Stephen Quinn’s precise cross, was nodded home by David Templeton. Town were unhappy that they were not awarded a free-kick for a foul on Omar Beckles inside the box, and replays showed Burton may have got away with one.

Shrewsbury responded well to the equaliser. Shaun Whalley found himself with time and space, but the winger’s attempt was denied by the legs of on loan Chelsea stopper Brad Collins.

At the other end, Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce looked odds on to put the Brewers ahead, but a wonderfully timed challenged by Ro Shaun Williams denied the striker.

Burton finished the half strongly. Talented forward Marcus Harness fired narrowly wide of Arnold’s goal.

Town started the second period in the ascendancy. Luke Waterfall powered a header wide and Shaun Whalley’s fine delivery.

Shrewsbury struggled to carve out goalscoring opportunities, but Burton didn’t pose a real threat either.

Lucas Akins dashed forward and saw his effort missed the target, as Sam Ricketts prowled the technical area looking for a reaction.

He was to be disappointed with Shaun Whalley’s free-kick comfortably stopped by Brad Collins as the game petered out.

The point sees Shrewsbury in 22nd and Burton in 12th. Town travel to Peterborough next Saturday, whilst Burton face an away clash against Barnsley.

Attendance: 6,254 (490 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-2-1)

15. Arnold, 2. Williams, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 13. Bolton, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 7. Whalley, 23. Golbourne, 18. Gilliead (78), 11. Campbell (58)

Subs: 5. Sadler, 12. Okenabirhie (78), 17. Smith, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook, 50 Payne (58)

Subs Not Used: 5. Sadler, 17. Smith, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 30. Charles-Cook

Burton Albion: (4-2-3-1)

40. Collins, 10. Akins, 3. Buxton, 5. McFadzean, 26. Daniel, 23. Quinn, 7. Fraser (85), 16. Harness (87), 4. Allen, 11. Templeton (71), 27. Boyce

Subs: 1. Bywater, 2. Brayford (71), 9. Sbarra, 15. Bradley, 18. Miller (87), 19. Hutchinson, 22. Wallace (85)

Subs Not Used: 1. Bywater, 9. Sbarra, 15. Bradley, 19. Hutchinson

Other League One Results:

Friday:

Sunderland 2 – 2 Accrington

Saturday:

Barnsley 2 – 1 Wycombe

Bradford 0 – 0 Plymouth

Charlton 0 – 0 Blackpool

Coventry 3 – 0 Walsall

Fleetwood 1 – 2 Luton

Gillingham 1 – 0 Scunthorpe

Oxford 0 – 1 Peterborough

Southend 3 – 3 Portsmouth