Top seed Wickmayer ends Lumsden’s exciting run to reach semi-finals of W60 Shrewsbury tournament

Top seed Yanina Wickmayer ended the exciting run of rising British star Maia Lumsden at the quarter-final stage of the Budgen Motors World Tennis Tour W60 Shrewsbury tournament.

Belgian ace Wickmayer, ranked 126 in the world – more than 200 places higher than the 21-year-old Scot – progressed to today’s semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at The Shrewsbury Club.

Wickmayer, a former US Open semi-finalist, will now take on French player Harmony Tan in the day’s opening match at 12.30pm for a place in the final of the $60,000 event.

The other last four clash will follow between Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, the fifth seed from Spain, and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko, this week’s second seed.

Despite defeat, Lumsden insisted she enjoyed the experience of playing in the impressive new arena, with stadium seating, which had been assembled overnight at The Shrewsbury Club ahead of the quarter-finals.

“It was a tough match,” said Lumsden, the winner of a $25,000 event in Shrewsbury in November. “I thought she played really well. I feel like it was a bit of a step up in pace that she was hitting the ball, so I think that forced me into hitting a few more mistakes than usual. I felt a bit of pressure on my serve as well, so those two things let me down a little bit.”

Lumsden, who will play in a tournament in Glasgow, her home city, next week, added: “It’s been a really enjoyable week again. The new stadium built for today was really cool to play on and I always enjoy playing here.

“It’s an enjoyable two weeks for me with playing here and then at home in Glasgow, so I’m excited for that. This is the first time I’ve made quarter-finals of a $60,000 tournament, so that’s a small goal reached.”

Next up for Wickmayer, 29, once ranked as high as 12 in the world, is a semi-final clash against Tan, who reached the final of a $25,000 tournament in Grenoble last week.

Tan, 21, has built on the consistent form she produced in France since arriving in Shrewsbury and booked her place in the last four in style by beating third seed Tereza Smitkova, from the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-0 in just 46 minutes.

It was a notable victory for Tan, just outside the world’s top 300, against a player currently ranked 138.

“It was a great match for me,” said Tan, adding. “It’s a good week – I like Shrewsbury.”

Second seed Diatchenko, 28, currently 127 in the world having been as high as 71, got the better of Belgian qualifier Kimberley Zimmermann 6-1, 6-3 to set up a last four match against Bolsova Zadoinov, 21, a 6-1, 7-5 winner against French qualifier Amandine Hesse 6-1, 7-5.

Meanwhile, there will be British interest in today’s doubles semi-finals after Freya Christie teamed up with Russian Valeria Savinykh to beat fourth seeds Bibiane Schoofs and Raluca Georgiana Serban in a third set tiebreak.

They now face Cornelia Lister from Sweden and German Antonia Lottner – who knocked out top seeds Lesley Kerkhove and Jessica Moore – in a match to be played this evening at 7pm .

But Naomi Broady, another Brit, partnering Australian Storm Sanders, bowed out, beaten 7-6, 6-1 by Sharon Fichman and Maria Sanchez last night.

Fichman and Sanchez will meet Wickmayer – who faces a busy day with both singles and doubles semi-finals – and Arina Rodionova in the last four.