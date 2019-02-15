Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town will try and engineer three points in their relegation survival hopes when they take on Burton Albion.

Shrewsbury Town will try and engineer three points in their relegation survival hopes when they take on Burton Albion.

Town have been dealt another team selection blow, with the news that Dave Edwards will serve a three-match ban.

The former Wales international saw red in the 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers, and will now serve his suspension despite a club appeal.

Shrewsbury also have concerns over Rangers loanee Greg Docherty, as the midfielder suffered a nasty looking eye injury last weekend.

Former Bradford City midfielder Romain Vincelot is out with a knee injury, whilst Lenell John-Lewis is a long-term absentee.

Sam Ricketts could recall Reading loanee Sam Smith to the squad, as he looks to give his manager food for thought.

Town’s last home win against Burton came following Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro’s solitary strike in November 2014.

League Cup semi-finalists Burton Albion are likely to be without Josh Clarke (ankle), and Ben Fox who has a hamstring problem.

Nigel Clough’s side beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 last weekend – they occupy 12th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

15. Arnold, 2. Williams, 6. Beckles, 5. Sadler, 13. Bolton, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 23. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Mitchell, 11. Campbell, 17. Smith, 20. Holloway, 22. Waterfall, 27. Sears, 35. Rowland

Burton Albion: (4-3-3)

40. Collins, 10. Akins, 3. Buxton, 5. McFadzean, 26. Daniel, 4. Allen, 23. Quinn, 7. Fraser, 16. Harness, 27. Boyce, 11. Templeton

Subs: 1. Bywater, 9. Sbarra, 14. McCrory, 15. Bradley, 18. Miller, 19. Hutchinson, 22. Wallace

Other League One Fixtures:

Friday:

Sunderland V Accrington

Saturday:

Barnsley V Wycombe

Bradford V Plymouth

Charlton V Blackpool

Coventry V Walsall

Fleetwood V Luton

Gillingham V Scunthorpe

Oxford V Peterborough

Southend V Portsmouth (12:30)